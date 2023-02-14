Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 1.20 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.205.04 -76 OPM %2.501.59 -PBDT0.030.08 -63 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.030.08 -63
