Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

