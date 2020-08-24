Universal Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IFGL Refractories Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and GPT Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2020.

Universal Cables Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 171.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12846 shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 186.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2060 shares in the past one month.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 12.31. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1946 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd jumped 19.97% to Rs 34.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39729 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd rose 19.94% to Rs 39.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16401 shares in the past one month.

