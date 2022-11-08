D P Wires standalone net profit rises 51.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.02% to Rs 283.70 crore

Net profit of D P Wires rose 51.26% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 115.02% to Rs 283.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.283.70131.944.236.5312.838.4212.057.859.035.97

