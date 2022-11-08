D P Wires standalone net profit rises 51.26% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 115.02% to Rs 283.70 croreNet profit of D P Wires rose 51.26% to Rs 9.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 115.02% to Rs 283.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 131.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales283.70131.94 115 OPM %4.236.53 -PBDT12.838.42 52 PBT12.057.85 54 NP9.035.97 51
