Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.75% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.75% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.4536.1377.781.000.350.080.340.070.340.07

