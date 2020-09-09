Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 98.75% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.75% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.4536.13 -99 OPM %77.781.00 -PBDT0.350.08 338 PBT0.340.07 386 NP0.340.07 386

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020.

