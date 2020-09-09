T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.52% to Rs 67.84 crore

Net loss of T T reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.52% to Rs 67.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.67.84106.876.578.80-2.821.44-5.53-1.29-3.960.38

