Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Dalmia Bharat to acquire Jaypee Group's cement plants for Rs 5,666 cr
Mask Investments standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Dalal Street Investments rose 666.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.680 0 OPM %60.290 -PBDT0.460.08 475 PBT0.460.08 475 NP0.460.06 667
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU