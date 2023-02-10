Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.89% to Rs 589.52 crore

Net loss of Info Edge (India) reported to Rs 116.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4601.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.89% to Rs 589.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.589.52421.4226.2727.74531.492636.11511.232624.82-116.534601.87

