Damodar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 197.54 croreNet loss of Damodar Industries reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 197.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.52% to Rs 8.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 771.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 649.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales197.54190.29 4 771.38649.65 19 OPM %3.444.54 -4.715.38 - PBDT6.597.02 -6 24.7426.17 -5 PBT2.224.80 -54 12.3317.70 -30 NP-0.532.52 PL 8.3711.71 -29
