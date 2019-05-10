Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 74.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.71% to Rs 306.86 crore

Net profit of rose 74.08% to Rs 26.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 306.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.15% to Rs 84.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 1133.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 910.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

