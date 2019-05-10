Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 74.08% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.71% to Rs 306.86 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 74.08% to Rs 26.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.71% to Rs 306.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.15% to Rs 84.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 1133.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 910.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales306.86234.77 31 1133.49910.27 25 OPM %12.549.84 -11.819.01 - PBDT41.9720.92 101 140.79104.72 34 PBT35.5313.85 157 114.7584.39 36 NP26.4615.20 74 84.4871.50 18
