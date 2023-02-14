DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Morarjee Textiles Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd and SecUR Credentials Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2023.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 31.85 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3276 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd soared 16.32% to Rs 341.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 575 shares in the past one month.

Morarjee Textiles Ltd spiked 14.97% to Rs 22.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4810 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd gained 14.84% to Rs 14.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

SecUR Credentials Ltd jumped 12.50% to Rs 26.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53082 shares in the past one month.

