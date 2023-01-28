JUST IN
Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 30.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 30.65% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.021.17 -13 OPM %61.7669.23 -PBDT0.630.81 -22 PBT0.600.80 -25 NP0.430.62 -31

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 15:48 IST

