Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 30.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 30.65% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.021.1761.7669.230.630.810.600.800.430.62

