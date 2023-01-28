JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Rahul Merchandising standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Rahul Merchandising rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %33.3320.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 15:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU