Rahul Merchandising standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rahul Merchandising rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.060.0533.3320.000.020.010.020.010.020.01

