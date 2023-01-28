Rahul Merchandising standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Rahul Merchandising rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %33.3320.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
