DCX Systems standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 173.88 croreNet profit of DCX Systems rose 36.40% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 173.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales173.88213.25 -18 OPM %5.692.40 -PBDT9.557.13 34 PBT9.076.67 36 NP7.875.77 36
