DCX Systems standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.46% to Rs 173.88 crore

Net profit of DCX Systems rose 36.40% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.46% to Rs 173.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 213.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.173.88213.255.692.409.557.139.076.677.875.77

