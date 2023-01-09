Delhivery deploys its full suite of supply chain solutions for Good Glamm Group

The Good Glamm Group, South Asia's largest content-to-commerce conglomerate, has further extended its partnership with Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase its customer satisfaction.

As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customized its services to complement the brand's rapid growth and evolving logistics requirements. Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.

For example, Delhivery and the Good Glamm Group collaboratively identified improvement areas in both networks to implement tailored supply chain solutions, which improved the order-to-delivery time by 24 hours across 500+ cities in India.

As the D2C brand looked to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities, it leveraged Delhivey's pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets, where Delhivery has a strong presence.

The two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well. Recently, Delhivery launched a consumer communication application, which enables the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.

