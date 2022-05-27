Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 208.75 points or 1.13% at 18257.81 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 5.56%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.91%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.72%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.27%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.42%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.5%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.42%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.11%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 593.58 or 1.09% at 54846.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 178.2 points or 1.1% at 16348.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 301.87 points or 1.19% at 25619.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.84 points or 1.25% at 7935.1.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1071 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

