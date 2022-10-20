Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Nouvelle Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2022.

Delhivery Ltd lost 14.33% to Rs 478.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 75960 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19822 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd crashed 13.58% to Rs 158.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3339 shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd tumbled 9.33% to Rs 97.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17609 shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd pared 8.42% to Rs 93.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup shed 8.14% to Rs 133.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4131 shares in the past one month.

