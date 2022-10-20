JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Granules Q2 PAT rises 80% YoY; net debt to EBITDA at 0.61x

Colgate reports decent Q2 FY23 numbers
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Rallis India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares

Symphony Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2022.

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.226.20. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20404 shares. The stock gained 2.50% to Rs.882.80. Volumes stood at 7596 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80248 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.828.00. Volumes stood at 52751 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 67.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.07% to Rs.56.70. Volumes stood at 15.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU