Volumes spurt at Rallis India Ltd counter

Symphony Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Transport Corporation of India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 October 2022.

Rallis India Ltd registered volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.53% to Rs.226.20. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd recorded volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20404 shares. The stock gained 2.50% to Rs.882.80. Volumes stood at 7596 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 5.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80248 shares. The stock slipped 2.43% to Rs.325.00. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.85% to Rs.828.00. Volumes stood at 52751 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 67.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.07% to Rs.56.70. Volumes stood at 15.03 lakh shares in the last session.

