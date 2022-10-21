Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2022.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2022.

Delhivery Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 377.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21387 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 986.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15815 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 11.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9670 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd fell 8.64% to Rs 130. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32912 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd slipped 8.63% to Rs 110.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28678 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2548 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)