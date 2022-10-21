Volumes jump at Delhivery Ltd counter

Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 125.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2022.

Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 125.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock dropped 19.73% to Rs.378.20. Volumes stood at 21.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd saw volume of 7.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71654 shares. The stock increased 6.78% to Rs.467.25. Volumes stood at 24697 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 18.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.15% to Rs.485.20. Volumes stood at 4.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 37.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.47% to Rs.78.75. Volumes stood at 4.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd registered volume of 9.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.26% to Rs.333.80. Volumes stood at 6.12 lakh shares in the last session.

