Real Estate shares edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 33.07 points or 0.97% at 3362.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.97%), DLF Ltd (down 2.17%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.78%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.88%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.69%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.61%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.44%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.55%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.11 or 0.34% at 59403.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.05 points or 0.21% at 17600.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 116.7 points or 0.41% at 28622.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.54 points or 0.65% at 8773.49.

On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

