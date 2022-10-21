Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 213.27 points or 1.15% at 18401.66 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.7%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.54%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.52%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.24%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.83%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.81%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.64%).
On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.11%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.06%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.11 or 0.34% at 59403.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 36.05 points or 0.21% at 17600.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 116.7 points or 0.41% at 28622.01.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.54 points or 0.65% at 8773.49.
On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1748 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.
