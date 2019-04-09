JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Polycab India IPO sees strong subscription
Business Standard

Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 204.29 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 25.35% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 204.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.49% to Rs 196.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 797.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 607.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales204.29171.58 19 797.81607.66 31 OPM %42.7439.33 -39.4240.53 - PBDT96.3175.04 28 343.98264.54 30 PBT86.8665.61 32 306.30227.40 35 NP56.7245.25 25 196.76155.55 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU