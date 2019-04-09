Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 25.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 204.29 crore

Net profit of rose 25.35% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 204.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.49% to Rs 196.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 797.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 607.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

204.29171.58797.81607.6642.7439.3339.4240.5396.3175.04343.98264.5486.8665.61306.30227.4056.7245.25196.76155.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)