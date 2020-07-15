JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Delta Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 74.08% to Rs 48.34 crore

Net loss of Delta Corp reported to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 74.08% to Rs 48.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 186.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.34186.51 -74 OPM %-68.3136.31 -PBDT-21.3974.91 PL PBT-34.7863.95 PL NP-28.2442.48 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 07:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU