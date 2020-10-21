Volumes spurt at NHPC Ltd counter

NHPC Ltd registered volume of 50.78 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 36.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 October 2020.

NHPC Ltd registered volume of 50.78 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 36.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.74% to Rs.20.40. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 2.3 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57592 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.71.20. Volumes stood at 75087 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd notched up volume of 82262 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25408 shares. The stock rose 3.20% to Rs.470.90. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd saw volume of 2.29 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84013 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.229.80. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd clocked volume of 33759 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12430 shares. The stock gained 2.23% to Rs.1,824.35. Volumes stood at 7964 shares in the last session.

