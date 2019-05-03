Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2486.00 crore

Net profit of rose 30.88% to Rs 378.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 289.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2486.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2001.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.32% to Rs 1515.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1112.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 9445.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7306.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2486.002001.209445.807306.5019.1714.5919.9416.25541.20403.802175.001597.80504.10367.802027.801441.50378.90289.501515.901112.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)