Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 2486.00 croreNet profit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rose 30.88% to Rs 378.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 289.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 2486.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2001.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.32% to Rs 1515.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1112.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 9445.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7306.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2486.002001.20 24 9445.807306.50 29 OPM %19.1714.59 -19.9416.25 - PBDT541.20403.80 34 2175.001597.80 36 PBT504.10367.80 37 2027.801441.50 41 NP378.90289.50 31 1515.901112.00 36
