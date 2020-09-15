Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 82.93% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.83% to Rs 11.36 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.83% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.3620.59 -45 OPM %-1.143.21 -PBDT0.190.89 -79 PBT0.140.82 -83 NP0.140.82 -83
