Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 82.93% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.83% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 82.93% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.83% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.3620.59-1.143.210.190.890.140.820.140.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)