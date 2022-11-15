Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 11.32 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 14.93% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.3212.0617.4015.670.680.940.560.830.570.67

