Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 11.32 croreNet profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 14.93% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.3212.06 -6 OPM %17.4015.67 -PBDT0.680.94 -28 PBT0.560.83 -33 NP0.570.67 -15
