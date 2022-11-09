Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 334.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.62% to Rs 262.50 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 334.15% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 14.62% to Rs 262.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.262.50229.0153.0245.5115.893.6615.893.6615.893.66

