Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 334.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.62% to Rs 262.50 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 334.15% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 14.62% to Rs 262.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 229.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income262.50229.01 15 OPM %53.0245.51 -PBDT15.893.66 334 PBT15.893.66 334 NP15.893.66 334
