Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 36.98% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Orient Cement declined 36.98% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 732.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 617.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.732.29617.5312.3419.0381.74104.2244.6567.3927.5243.67

