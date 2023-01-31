Orient Cement standalone net profit declines 36.98% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 732.29 croreNet profit of Orient Cement declined 36.98% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 732.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 617.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales732.29617.53 19 OPM %12.3419.03 -PBDT81.74104.22 -22 PBT44.6567.39 -34 NP27.5243.67 -37
