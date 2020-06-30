JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eight core industries output contracts 23.4% in May 2020
Business Standard

DHP India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.97% to Rs 11.21 crore

Net loss of DHP India reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.97% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.48% to Rs 3.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.19% to Rs 46.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.2113.03 -14 46.9455.35 -15 OPM %37.5635.15 -27.5531.87 - PBDT6.614.33 53 16.4218.17 -10 PBT6.113.93 55 14.6716.83 -13 NP-3.342.69 PL 3.0912.11 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU