Ugar Sugar Works consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 215.40 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 6.78% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 215.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 216.55% to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 825.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 750.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

215.40226.67825.57750.2424.8118.968.236.6343.9245.5027.6520.9340.6042.8013.915.4739.9042.8013.774.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)