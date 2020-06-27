Ugar Sugar Works consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.97% to Rs 215.40 croreNet profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 6.78% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.97% to Rs 215.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 216.55% to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.04% to Rs 825.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 750.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales215.40226.67 -5 825.57750.24 10 OPM %24.8118.96 -8.236.63 - PBDT43.9245.50 -3 27.6520.93 32 PBT40.6042.80 -5 13.915.47 154 NP39.9042.80 -7 13.774.35 217
