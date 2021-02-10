Volumes jump at Atul Ltd counter

Atul Ltd saw volume of 33558 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2584 shares

Ircon International Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 February 2021.

Atul Ltd saw volume of 33558 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2584 shares. The stock increased 0.06% to Rs.6,301.00. Volumes stood at 1914 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd recorded volume of 11.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.45% to Rs.100.70. Volumes stood at 9.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Supreme Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 54142 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9861 shares. The stock dropped 1.01% to Rs.1,891.35. Volumes stood at 32320 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 56247 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11707 shares. The stock slipped 7.62% to Rs.420.30. Volumes stood at 10095 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 32305 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8439 shares. The stock dropped 5.94% to Rs.315.15. Volumes stood at 7509 shares in the last session.

