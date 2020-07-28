Dhunseri Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.08% to Rs 30.03 croreNet Loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 42.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.26% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 89.60% to Rs 75.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 729.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.0325.65 17 75.79729.00 -90 OPM %-203.86-92.51 --50.76-1.29 - PBDT-65.38-14.32 -357 -8.6471.73 PL PBT-78.49-15.74 -399 -36.2367.19 PL NP-42.20-12.32 -243 3.4028.97 -88
