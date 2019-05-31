Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 6.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 25.96% in the December 2018 quarter
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 11.08% in the December 2018 quarter
Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 324.14% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 2526.08 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 6.61% to Rs 161.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 2526.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 924.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 803.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 9705.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8972.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2526.082247.89 12 9705.088972.23 8 OPM %14.4114.54 -16.3418.00 - PBDT321.28322.00 0 1459.351421.21 3 PBT240.31248.47 -3 1133.451119.33 1 NP161.66151.63 7 924.99803.87 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU