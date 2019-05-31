Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 6.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 2526.08 crore

Net profit of rose 6.61% to Rs 161.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 151.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 2526.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.07% to Rs 924.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 803.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 9705.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8972.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2526.082247.899705.088972.2314.4114.5416.3418.00321.28322.001459.351421.21240.31248.471133.451119.33161.66151.63924.99803.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)