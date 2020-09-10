Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 26.92% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
OnMobile Global consolidated net profit rises 459.72% in the June 2020 quarter
Bajrang Finance standalone net profit rises 2425.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajrang Finance consolidated net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 21.24% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 277.09 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 26.92% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 277.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 290.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales277.09290.17 -5 OPM %10.3112.21 -PBDT29.0036.20 -20 PBT19.5827.38 -28 NP14.0619.24 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU