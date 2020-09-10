JUST IN
Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 26.92% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 277.09 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 26.92% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 277.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 290.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales277.09290.17 -5 OPM %10.3112.21 -PBDT29.0036.20 -20 PBT19.5827.38 -28 NP14.0619.24 -27

