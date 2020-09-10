Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mahindra launches online sales platform amid coronavirus pandemic
Lockdown-hit automakers score nil domestic sales in April for 1st time
Volumes spurt at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter
Lakshmi Machine Works standalone net profit declines 80.92% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 79.95% to Rs 4.04 croreNet loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.95% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.0420.15 -80 OPM %-27.233.28 -PBDT-1.390.74 PL PBT-1.990.15 PL NP-1.990.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU