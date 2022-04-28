Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2022.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2022.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 16.58% to Rs 94.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd crashed 14.04% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 9.93% to Rs 2.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 235.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd dropped 8.02% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd shed 6.58% to Rs 1024.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18365 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)