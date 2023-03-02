DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Slips 2.68%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.11%

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd has lost 7.93% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.66% drop in the SENSEX

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd fell 2.68% today to trade at Rs 19.61. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.11% to quote at 29474.11. The index is down 0.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, FCS Software Solutions Ltd decreased 2.01% and L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 1.88% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 11.55 % over last one year compared to the 6.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd has lost 7.93% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 209 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18625 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 39.7 on 11 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 18.25 on 06 Feb 2023.

