Ramco Systems consolidated net profit rises 105.90% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems bags order from ADAIR for US fighter jets
Ramco Systems to digitise Opteon Solutions' payroll operations
Ramco Systems successfully implements Ramco Aviation Suite at Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company
Ramco Systems implements logistic software for J.P. Enterprises Logistics Corp, Canada
Ramco Systems bags new order in Australia, New Zealand
-
Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 141.44 croreNet profit of Ramco Systems rose 105.90% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 141.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.08% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 542.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales141.44118.58 19 542.13469.22 16 OPM %17.9917.61 -16.2216.16 - PBDT26.6423.35 14 93.4684.36 11 PBT14.0411.01 28 42.3734.27 24 NP8.734.24 106 16.3811.29 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU