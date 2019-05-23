Ramco Systems consolidated net profit rises 105.90% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 141.44 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems rose 105.90% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 141.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.08% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 542.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales141.44118.58 19 542.13469.22 16 OPM %17.9917.61 -16.2216.16 - PBDT26.6423.35 14 93.4684.36 11 PBT14.0411.01 28 42.3734.27 24 NP8.734.24 106 16.3811.29 45

