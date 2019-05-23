Ramco Systems consolidated net profit rises 105.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 141.44 crore

Net profit of Systems rose 105.90% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 141.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.08% to Rs 16.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.54% to Rs 542.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

