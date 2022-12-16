Dilip Buildcon bags LoA for road project in Jharkhand

The road developer said it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a new hybrid annuity model (HAM) project in Jharkhand worth Rs 976 crore.

The project involves four laning of Mehgama-Hansdila section of NH-133 in Jharkhand on HAM mode.

The company said its bid project cost is Rs 976 crore and construction period of the project is 24 months and operation period is 15 years from commercial operation date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to net loss of Rs 444.48 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 17% year on year to Rs 2,595.79 crore in Q2 FY23.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon declined 1.43% to Rs 231 on the BSE.

