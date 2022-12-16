Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 61.6 points or 1.35% at 4485.24 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.02%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.45%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.94%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.77%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.24%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.02%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.92%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.81%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.73%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 204.82 or 0.33% at 61594.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.05 points or 0.39% at 18343.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 161.33 points or 0.54% at 29640.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 102.8 points or 1.11% at 9156.13.

On BSE,1496 shares were trading in green, 1965 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

