Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd down for fifth straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13855.75, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18378.7. The Sensex is at 61724.05, down 0.12%.Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has lost around 1.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45544.55, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1806 shares today, compared to the daily average of 5804 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

