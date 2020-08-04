Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for NHAI road project in Telangana state

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Telangana.

The project is for four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada (Design Km 42.000 /Existing Km 288.510) to Telangana/Maharashtra Border (Design Km 94.602/Existing Km 342.000) (Design Length = 52.602 Km) in the State of Telangana under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity mode (HAM).

The company bid project cost of Rs 1140.5 crore.

