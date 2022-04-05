Bajaj Finance Q4 FY22 new loans grow 15% YoY

Bajaj Finance's new loans booked during Q4 FY22 stood at 0.63 crore as compared to 0.55 crore in Q4 FY21, recording a growth of 14.54% year-on-year (YoY).

New loans booked during FY22 were at 2.47 crore as compared to 1.69 crore in FY21, registering a rise of 46.15% YoY.

Customer franchise as of 31 March 2022 stood at 5.76 crore as cornpared to 4.86 crore as of 31 March 2021, climbing 18.51% YoY. The company's customer franchise increased by 0.22 crore during Q4 FY22. Customer franchise recorded a highest ever increase of 0.9 crore in FY22.

Assets under management (AuM) stood approximately at Rs 1,97,500 crore as of 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 1,52,947 crore as of 31 March 2021, jumping 29.12% YoY. The core AUM i.e. net of short-term IPO financing receivable of approximately Rs 5,400 crore as of 31 March 2022 was Rs 1,92,100 crore, with a YoY growth of 26%. Core AUM addition in Q4 FY22 was approximately of Rs 10,900 crore.

The consolidated liquidity surplus stood approximately at Rs 10,000 crore as of 31 March 2022. The company remained well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) at approximately 27.2% as of 31 March 2022. Bajaj Finance's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 30,800 crore as of 31 March 2022 as compared to Rs 25,803 crore as of 31 March 2021, recording a growth of 19.36% YoY.

Bajaj Finance posted an 85% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,125.2 crore on a 28% increase in total income to Rs 8,535.06 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

Shares of Bajaj Finance shed 1.49% to Rs 7,377 on BSE.

