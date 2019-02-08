Dish TV India Ltd soars 1.58%, up for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 29, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.73% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% gain in and a 34.26% gain in the Media index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10992.3. The Sensex is at 36691.05, down 0.76%. has dropped around 27.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2256.65, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 330.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 28.95, up 0.87% on the day. Dish TV India Ltd is down 60.73% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% gain in NIFTY and a 34.26% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)