Dish TV India Ltd soars 1.58%, up for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 29, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 60.73% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% gain in NIFTY and a 34.26% gain in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10992.3. The Sensex is at 36691.05, down 0.76%. Dish TV India Ltd has dropped around 27.41% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2256.65, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 184.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 330.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
