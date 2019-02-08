Zee Media Corporation Ltd soars 4.96%, Gains for third straight session

-
ALSO READ
Zee Media Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session
Zee Media Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session
Zee Media Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session
Zee Media Corporation Ltd soars 0.61%, gains for fifth straight session
Zee Media Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session
-
Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.75, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 69.48% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% fall in NIFTY and a 34.26% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.75, up 4.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10992.3. The Sensex is at 36691.05, down 0.76%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has dropped around 43.3% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2256.65, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.11 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 11.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU