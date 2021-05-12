Dish TV India Ltd soars 3%

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.75, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 183.51% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% jump in NIFTY and a 41.14% jump in the Nifty Media.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.75, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48820.84, down 0.69%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 47.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1619.2, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 163.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

