Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2020.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd crashed 7.31% to Rs 123 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 68576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94273 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 449.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99154 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 5.09% to Rs 137.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75751 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 54.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43828 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 26. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

