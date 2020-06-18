Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

JUST IN
ITI Ltd registered volume of 225.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.55 lakh shares

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 June 2020.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 225.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 18.17% to Rs.107.00. Volumes stood at 67.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd recorded volume of 5.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46446 shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.76.25. Volumes stood at 72473 shares in the last session.

Time Technoplast Ltd clocked volume of 44.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.73% to Rs.40.60. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd notched up volume of 132.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.53% to Rs.1,164.85. Volumes stood at 29.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd witnessed volume of 16.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.45.90. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 14:30 IST

