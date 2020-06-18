Nestle India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 16066.15, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.5% slide in NIFTY and a 3.36% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Nestle India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16066.15, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.16% on the day, quoting at 9995.95. The Sensex is at 33849.54, up 1.02%.Nestle India Ltd has eased around 0.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28431.75, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81805 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16153.5, down 0.46% on the day. Nestle India Ltd jumped 38.36% in last one year as compared to a 14.5% slide in NIFTY and a 3.36% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 76.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

